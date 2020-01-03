The men, the women and the monsters in the movies in 2020

While you partied to say goodbye to the year, I hid under my duvet watching the shows that slipped my trigger finger before the new year sneaked in. I hope you all have a sensational new year at work, because the magic of the movies has raised the bar this year.

I must admit I have a particular weakness of a good and proper scare, because I’m searching for something scarier than the extended Indian family. (Step back and you will realise that the things our families say to us are indeed scary!). The Grudge is a wonderful little franchise and its trailer leaves delicious little shivers down your back.

What a wonderful way to begin the new year! And there’s more. There are children in this film — who in my opinion — are scarier than anything supernatural. The film is called The Turning, and it is the story of a nanny who shows up at a mansion (of course!) which hides secrets (there’s a part of the house even the creepy child doesn’t venture into). The nanny is perplexed at ‘what happened to the earlier nanny. And no it is not the fun adversaries Jeetendra faced when he showed up as a tutor to Sanjeev Kumar’s kids in Parichay. No ‘musafir hoon yaaron’, but a blonde nanny literally terrorised by two kids and the gentle hands on the head...

For fans like me, Hollywood has two more films slated to release this year in the Halloween franchise, and The Conjuring 3 which promises to chill a hot momo between your chopsticks…

But then, I’d also rather like adventure films. No, I’m not talking about the Rock taking Emily Blunt out on a riverboat ride in Jungle Cruise, but want to see the fabulous adventures of a man and his dog. I hated it when Han Solo was killed by his horrid son Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So my heart leapt in happiness when I saw Harrison Ford in this trailer of an adventure film: Call Of The Wild. It’s a Disney film, so you must remember to check your blood sugars in case it gets too sweet for you.

I understand that the West is still making movies about a lad and his dog, but at the end of this new year, men and their cars will make an appearance again in Fast And Furious 9. If you are fed up with the confusing storyline, then join my queue. But rumor has it that Matt Damon is part of the cast. Say what?

After the Avengers were sort of decimated by Thanos, and we cried buckets to see Iron Man just… Everyone wanted Robert Downey Jr. back on the screen. Yes, there’s a Dr. Strange franchise in the making with lots of DC and Marvel stories making you cross-eyed, but until we know what is going on, we should be happy Robert Downey Jr is acting with a whole lot of CGI animals with whom he can hold conversations. All this to help Queen Victoria recover from some bug… Am happy to watch Dolittle which arrives later this month!

It is rumored that James Cameron will finish making his Avatar 2 by the end of the year, because they’ve had to invent technology that matches his imagination. Of course, human beings are the villains in the film again and we should expect spectacular special effects in this sequel. Not easy to top something that earned 2.8 billion dollars worldwide, eh?

Still, on the issue of directors who need to live up to their reputations, there’s Guy Ritchie who never really took off after marvelous films like Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels is back with some crackling action with drool-worthy men in his new film The Gentlemen. Anything with guns and corny lines works for me.

Speaking of men, animation lads voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland (a good combo!) are in search of magic that will make daddy whole again in Pixar’s Onward.

Talking about animation, the lovable minions are back with The Rise Of Gru. And so are the Angels, Charlie’s Angels. This year the women dominate the superhero genre. What with the Black Widow finally getting a standalone film, and Wonder Woman 1984 challenging big business (sounds a bit like the American Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, but we’re not talking politics now, are we?). There is Angelina Jolie entering the Marvel Universe with a bang in The Eternals, but you have to wait until November 6th for the movie. What fascinated me is the trailer to The Rhythm Section. I have read the book, and it will be interesting to see Blake Lively in another action film. Or is it but an excuse to see Jude Law on the big screen?

No matter how many movies there are about men and their guns, or about women with superpowers, but when the question appears with a familiar sound of thundering steps, ‘Who is the King?’ and we see two legendary giants pitted once again in Godzilla Vs Kong that releases in March of this year, everything is dwarfed in comparison.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.