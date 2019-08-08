The Meghan Factor â€“ always on the wrong side

So a prince who will never be king marries a soap actress. Youâ€™d think it their business and that the common people, British or worldwide, can get on with their lives. But Harryâ€™s bride appears to be that red rag to the bull raging in most of us. Tabloids and trolls alike have much to say and most of it rude.

Meghan Markle got hate mail from the outset. First Harry appealed to theÂ press to please leave her alone, straightaway identifying us as the enemy. Then he said something about his family being the family she never had, and her family went â€˜eh?â€™ Soon her dad posed for pictures to make some money, and then came a step-sister who called Meghan â€˜Princess Pushyâ€™. Only her mother was at her wedding from her side of the family.

A series of PR disasters followed: penning messages to sex workers on bananas,Â making sis-in-law Kate cry,Â a fancyÂ baby shower in the US, secrecy during birth and baptism, spending the tax-payerâ€™s money to redo her new home, bodyguards at Wimbledon who asked she not be photographed... Public hatred peaked with her bump being called fake. Yes, she is woke, but maybe too woke? Even Harryâ€™s latest posh pedicure is attributed to her.

Meghan was dismissed from her first interview on, where she clung to Harryâ€™s arm, spoke over him and looked to be the one wearing the pants. Biracial but there are rumours of fairness creams, and her hair is too straight. Divorcee but the murmurs are of two, not one, divorce. Writer Gary Janettiâ€™s insta page, which has many anti-Meghan witticisms, is a big hit. Recently an article hinted that as the eldest of the Fab Four â€“ William-Kate-Harry-Meghan â€“ she should be the more mature one. He misses his mom, was another snide reaction to her being older to Harry.

Now by guest-editing Vogue, she opened yet another can of worms. Laura Kennedy of The Irish Times wrote: â€˜The problem with this is that Markle is not a magazine editor, politician or activist.â€™ When her reason for not going on the cover came out â€“ would be â€˜boastfulâ€™ â€“ it was seen as a criticism of Kate who has appeared on its cover. Meghanâ€™s â€˜Forces for Changeâ€™ cover had 15 of inspirational women; the 16th spot, ever so twee, being a mirror so that the reader herself is the next. A fun-house mirror, apparently, where we see ourselves wonky. The cover itself stands accused of â€˜inspirationâ€™ from Samantha Brett and Steph Adamsâ€™ best-selling book The Game Changers.

Of course, a passive-aggressive compliment does come her way now and then. Like how she didn't turn herself skinny immediately after giving birth. But in photos where she stands next to microscopic Kate, paparazzi seems to point out the two waistlines.

Much of the vitriol can be traced back to the fact that she was one of us before she became one of them â€“ a struggling, ageing actor trying to hit big time. Suddenly she is on the other side, waving delicately at us. She had a choice, we felt: represent us or them. She did not choose us.

There's a reason whyÂ Cinderella's story ends with the wedding.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Donâ€™t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dogâ€™s Death in 2003, she is co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.