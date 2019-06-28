The Last Week of June: Play catch up with the best shows

The first rains are here and I am sure you are feeling that faint sense of restlessness too. You could have been on a beach watching the grey monsoon clouds roll in, wishing for a spectacular show of thunder and lightning too. Am terrified of lightning, and yet happy to be spooked out of my wits at the movies. The best of the Annabelle series will unleash all the goosebumps you have ever wanted this week.

I had to shake my duvet before I got into bed after I watched this film, I confess. But most nights I don’t care to get into bed because I’m engrossed by the smorgasbord of offerings on Netflix or Amazon. Impressed by some, indulging in the guilty pleasure of the others and jabbing at the ‘escape’ key when shows fail to live up to the promise of the trailers. July seems like a promise of plenty. But before you jump into the new and untested, or the next season of something you have enjoyed, here are some you must watch.

Let me start with Lore. It has the coolest history of any show. Lore started as a podcast, and then after the spooky, horror tales could send shivers down your spine from the headphones in your ears (the only time I’ve wished they weren’t so brilliantly noise cancelling), it showed up on Amazon Prime Video as visuals that kept me running to the kitchen for another comforting cup of tea, the whole house ablaze with lights. Because shadows were scary. So before season two, you had better catch up:

Speaking of catching up, how good is your high school Spanish? There’s a brilliant political drama about the madness of power in Un Extrano Enemigo on Amazon. I watched it with absolute attention.

And if you are like me, you’d be going through pots of tea or white chocolate mousse when you binge watch. But if you like munching on healthy plates of cut fruit, this trailer should help you get over rotten apples:

Anime too foreign for you? Then dive into the world of Love, Death & Robots because the series of brilliantly animated stories for grown ups has just been renewed for a second season. The art here is phenomenal and the story-telling is riveting. These characters inhabit worlds that technology is fast predicting. Virtual reality monsters, laws that challenge humanity, cyborgs in love with humans… I am replugging these stories again, I believe, and am not embarrassed to say that I became a fan, even though I, like most of us, could never imagine stepping up and taking the blue pill that Neo chooses. I would quietly take the red pill and fade away into anonymity. But when Netflix is on, am happy to cheer women heroes decimate evil monsters (Khanivore Vs Turboraptor). Don’t want to take my word for it? Look which two incredible brains are telling us these fabulous stories: David Fincher and Tim Miller.

Can you ever get enough of zombies? That is one future I have anticipated, especially because I see what cell phones can do to people. I want to yell, ‘Zombies! Behind you!’ to people lost in their phones. And sometimes I am grateful that one can stalk loved ones by keeping a besotted eye on their social media posts. Black Summer is about fighting for the people you love.

Speaking of love, there’s a really wonderful show on Netflix that perhaps did not come at you like a supernova simply because it is so… Erm… Frank. But it just ended in May after three seasons, and each better than the other. Perhaps a weekend binge is in store for those of you who cannot take schmaltz but a happy dose of humour? Here’s the trailer of season one of the series called Easy:

If a whole lot of intimate scenes is not your scene, then get ready to watch Disenchantment season one, because the second season is already upon us. The animation style is familiar and no matter what you say, The Simpsons has changed the way we look at reality. My favorite character from the series is the demon Luci. The concept is so much fun, I am looking forward to the new season.

Get ready to be inspired in July because the month promises so much more of the new ‘stuff’. We have three days until Stranger Things Season Three. This time they take us to the world that is upside down. But if kids and their strange lives don’t make you happy, then you should watch Inuyashiki on Amazon. It’s settle down with your popcorn style superhero story. Speaking of Amazon, it would be a good thing if you went back and watched Shah Rukh spill his very early charm in Fauji.

There’s so much more to come, and the shows are uncannily predicting the states of our nations. As more and more countries begin to close borders on immigrants, their plight and human tragedies largely ignored, television ropes in some of the best talent and offers you fantasy that looks as beautiful as it does troubled. Here is something beautiful I am looking forward to watching as soon as it is released a couple of months later. It is called Carnival Row and it stars the beautiful Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne: