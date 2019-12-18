TOP NEWS »

The Lady of Rabindra Sarovar lake

Updated : December 18, 2019 06:46 PM IST

For two decades, Kolkata’s Sumita Banerjee, a citizen-activist, is mobilising citizens and taking on authorities and rule-breakers to save the Rabindra Sarovar lake.
Rabindra Sarovar is an artificial lake and is the only lake of national importance in Kolkata. The ecology of the urban water body, a favourite haunt of morning-walkers, has taken a severe beating from human actions.
Sumita Banerjee’s actions have inspired morning walkers to acquire a sense of ownership over the lake and participate in its conservation.
