The Great Hack on Netflix: Because data is more expensive than oil

Do you dare ask the big websites you trawl every day, ‘Can I see the data you have on me?’

David Caroll did. Because they didn’t take him seriously, he decided to take that giant social media company to court. And changed the way we look at social media, engage with it. The result is clear, and it gave me one more reason to hate math. It showed us how we can be manipulated by math. How millions of us could be persuaded into choosing a President or a Prime Minister because we answered a fun quiz on Facebook.

Everybody read headlines about Cambridge Analytica, but did not think it was important enough to matter to us here in India. By the time, we saw news about so and so heading the social media team of this political party or that and how so and so was ‘kingmaker’ in India, it was too late. The big bad wolf of politics had already manipulated us into thinking we chose the leaders we did in our elections. Are we that easy to persuade? The answer is very easy once you begin to look at why giant media companies are interested in knowing if we like dogs or prefer cats.

The Great Hack is Netflix’s documentary (and I’m hoping you have watched a whole lots of news when the scandal broke) on Cambridge Analytica gives us an insight into how our everyday data is being mined and used to turn into 5000+ data points which create a practically (and scarily) accurate predictable pattern for us.

The persistent, consistent work by journalists like Carole Cadwalladr gives us hope in this dark undertow that connects all of us.

If this documentary scares you into believing how your data is unsafe and unprotected and being used by the dark forces of commercial evil, then you need to do something I do without being persuaded: watch a new documentary on NOVA the wonderful docu series from PBS that add more gyan into this head that mere classroom education did.

Prediction By Numbers took me back to math class where my eyes had glazed over when the teacher talked about Fermat and Pascal and their letters to one another, the p-value, and sums about flipping coins and putting a value on the possibility of the coin landing on heads or tails.

Had I paid attention then, as I know the importance of that lesson now, I would be telling you how there’s something called p-hacking. I would have told you how research guys get away with murder once they reach that magic number of .05, which helps get their work published, research grants granted and imagine, even create advertising messages for products…

This documentary shows how data collected at various points by weather balloons released at the same time in different parts of the country can be put together to predict the weather, to predict how weather patterns change, how storms will move. The same kind of data collection offers a chance for the house to win at gambling. Of course, it is fascinating to hear how simple claims like how a woman claims to know the difference in taste of tea when milk is poured into tea and when tea is poured into the milk have probability factors showing up in predicting the number of times she would right. As Spock would say, ‘Fascinating.’

Years ago, when I was trying to wing it in the company of friends who liked math, I watched a documentary about finding patterns in everything around us. It taught me how to name drop ‘golden ratio’, ‘Stonehenge’, and walk off to replenish hors d'oeuvres. Here is the link to The Code & The Music Of The Primes:

If you like to watch a TV show about patterns and numbers, then there’s Touch, with the endlessly fascinating Keifer Sutherland who is a dad to an emotionally challenged son who speaks in numbers. The plot falls high on predictability (haha!), but the humanity of trying to understand your kids is well shown. Remember the fabulous sc-fi film Arrival by Denis Villenueve dealt with communication in the most interesting way. In fact, if you are parents to teenagers who won’t talk to you, this is a great film for you. Not pitched at parents, but great learning comes from consuming everything.

Now imagine machines learning to say how you ride bicycles, or play a game of chess. This black box learning is helping us create a better world because it is now predicting where your cells are prone to turning cancerous, how you are going to order an enchilada because you watched Bradley Cooper wolf it down in a film, or how you are going to get that cute kid in the salon you work for a buzz cut because you saw your heartthrob look awesome with one.

There’s always the show called Dark Net to understand what is going on with the world wide web and its underbelly. But if you’re investing, and are irritated about having to keep a constant eye on the falling yen and the rising euro or whatever else, then Bitcoin the documentary is for you:

But I have been taken in by everything that Memory Games can do to you:

I still have the Chinese game Tangram which dad bought for me so my memory for shapes would improve. And I am grateful for that. This documentary about how memory works is brilliant. But if you are exhausted by all the gyan this piece is trying to share, watch the really cool The Red Sea Diving Resort, the story of which I came across when watching a Netflix show about The Mossad. Perhaps some day I will write about why so many of us are fascinated with spies...