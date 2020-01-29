Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

The futility of the teak forest in Kandhamal

Updated : January 29, 2020 06:39 PM IST

Since the first teak plantation by the British in Kerala in 1842, almost all states of India have carried out teak plantation in the forests under different schemes to create or convert the existing forests into high-value timber-based forests.
The teak forests are threatening the survival and livelihood of the Kutia Kondh, an agrarian tribal community in Odisha, who traditionally used low hill slopes for agriculture and depend on the forest for their livelihood, medicinal and socio-cultural practices.
Teak roots spread horizontally in the topsoil layer and the tree consumes most of the soil nutrients and moisture to ensure its survival and doesn’t allow other plant species to grow around and under it.
The futility of the teak forest in Kandhamal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

India to have more than 1 lakh startups by 2025, says Mohandas Pai

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement