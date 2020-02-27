  • SENSEX
The evolving story of India’s forests

Updated : February 27, 2020 06:14 PM IST

As population and urbanisation increase, forests in India are under pressure. Yet the country has tried to maintain its forests and has been striving towards its long-term goal of 33 percent area under forest cover.
Data highlighted in successive government reports show that forests in the north-eastern region and in tribal districts have been under constant pressure.
Since 1950, India has diverted about 5.7 million hectares of forest area for non-forestry purposes like mining, river valley projects, roads, highways etc.
