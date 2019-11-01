Terminator: Dark Fate Review: Relentless pursuit that’s not scary any more

Stevie Wonder’s ‘I just called to say I love you’ was on top of the charts when James Cameron’s story of Cyberdyne’s T-800 model 101 who comes from 2029 to eliminate Sarah Connor hit the screens on Friday, October 26, 1984, and we learnt to say, ‘I’ll be back’.

The Terminator as Kyle Reese tells Sarah Connor is, ‘an infiltration unit. Part man, part machine. Underneath, it's a hyperalloy combat chassis, mirco-processor controlled, fully armored... very tough… But outside, it's living human tissue. Flesh, skin, hair... blood. Grown for the cyborgs.’

The first time you see the electrical crackle and the time-travelling dome and the naked Terminator kneeling within, you feel the frisson of anticipation and fear. But it’s only when you see the red gleam in his eye that you begin to be afraid for Sarah Conner. And he goes through so many of them until he finds the right one.

That movie stayed with you and you began to look at AI and everything else related to the net with fear and suspicion. Then came Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Looking back today, it upped the ante from the first one and remains even today, the best of the bunch. The terror you felt when the mercury-like liquid got together and became the pursuing killing machine - the T1000 - was matched by the dilemma offered by Arnie’s hand and the voice that said, ‘Come with me if you want to live.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is and always will be The Terminator for the fans of sci-fi even though the red gleam will always manage to make you shiver in fear, make you wonder if you should really trust him.

Arnie explains to John and Sarah, that Cyberdyne would always disable the learning functions of the Terminators when they were being sent on a lone mission. Their chip was on a read-only mode… I often look at the mean Excel sheets sent to me by suits and their ‘read-only’ status exactly like Sarah Connor looks at Arnie in the psychiatric facility… with horror.

If you are a ‘science first’ person, then am sure you have watched all the Terminator movies with disdain. Yes, it is full of bad science and logic often dies. Remember the film Terminator Genisys? Or was it Terminator Salvation? (Both sequels I hated, by the by) They both showed gigantic machines of war that had but one mission: to annihilate humans. Just when you are wondering how awe-inducing these giant machines can be, you have a niggly thought pop into your brain: why are they capturing humans in cages then? Like War Of The Worlds? Shouldn’t the machines just crush people instead of taking prisoners to kill later? And there’s that refuge center facility a la Star Wars for rebels (read humans) who are resisting the machines. If Skynet is intelligent and is spread everywhere through the devices we use, shouldn’t they know where the rebels are hiding?

Anyway. I watched all these movies and the scientific gobbledegook that came along with it, rather happily. Glitches bothered us in The Matrix, but here? Not even when there are holes in tales about time travel (don’t get me started about how the actions now change the future and that would logically eliminate the need of any sequel, but then we don’t worry if Kyle Reese and Sarah Connor actually needing to make babies because John of the future… Never mind!)

No matter how attractive and deadly the female terminator was, Robert Patrick in Judgement Day remains my favourite villain. The new film Terminator: Dark Fate that I just watched has a scary sense of purpose. And it borrows the dark liquid thing from Venom the movie methinks. Oh come on! I am willing to buy Skynet to Cyberdyne to The Legion (and no, it has no connect to the Marvel universe) but why is the film on a loop? Before I go further, watch this:

Terminator: Dark Fate has the awesome Mackenzie Davis and her large blue eyes as Grace sent from the future to protect Daniella Ramos (Natalia Reyes). The bad Terminator is even more vicious than before. The gorgeous Gabriel Luna gets to be that horrible, determined, can-never-die Terminator who has a creepy split personality (literally!) on a mission to get rid of Dani. The filmmakers don’t bother to show you how he becomes Dani’s dad and then transforms into soldiers and so on because this movie is for fans. We know that the Terminator only has to touch another being and he or she can replicate…

Did I say that this movie is for fans? Indeed! It brings back Sarah Connor! Linda Hamilton in her iconic role as Sarah Connor rules this film. She’s still as badass as she once was. Now she’s wanted in 50 states and is still angry. She’s still suspicious of authority and stays under the radar. And that’s not all, Arnie is back too! He’s older, and mellower (if that’s possible!) and yet he is the same: I’m very funny, he says. Which makes Sarah say, ‘When this is over, I’m going to kill you.’

The Terminator this time is horrible. His pursuit is relentless. But does continuous chase action make for a good film? I am not sure. Just viciousness and action scenes where multiple cars are destroyed and people killed is not really a great film. Even Sarah Connor and Arnie cannot save the film. There are many flash-forwards to the bleak post-apocalyptic future, but they’re not creepy, scary enough. A terminator stepping on a skull scene which does not put the fear of God into your heart is not a good film. And yet, you look at the action for help. Alas, even though there is a couple of heart-stopping moments during the chases, the movie exhausts you with the endless chases. Of course, the Indian censors get in the way of expletives and the dialogue is a tame overlay over the heartfelt, 'Mother****er!' not once but several times.

The Terminator in the meanwhile is still chasing the women and Arnie. It’s like Grace saying, if you get a hundred cops between us and that thing, there will be a hundred dead cops and it will still come after you.

I am happy to watch such stuff usually, but I have to go back to better dialogue from the movie before:

‘Listen. Understand. That Terminator is out there. It can't be reasoned with, it can't be bargained with. It doesn't feel pity of remorse or fear and it absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until you are dead.’