'Terminator: Dark Fate' has a weak opening at the box office

Updated : November 04, 2019 04:01 PM IST

Despite generally favourable reviews and the return of star Linda Hamilton and producer James Cameron, "Terminator: Dark Fate" has opened well below expectations at the box office.
Studios on Sunday estimate that "Dark Fate" earned only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations.
The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported $185 million to produce.
