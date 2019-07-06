Ten reasons for not writing your novel

It’s often been said that everyone has a book inside them and, according to Christopher Hitchens, in most cases, that’s where it should stay. Yet, there are hundreds of thousands published worldwide every year, many of them novels.

This annoying urge to put down marks on paper that others will decode and acclaim needs to be suppressed. Here’s a handy checklist of what you can do in such moments of weakness.

1. Organise your home. It’s a scientific fact that the only time one embarks on domestic chores is soon after one sits down to write. That’s when thoughts of dusting the house or straightening paperclips arise. If you give up the pretence of writing, you can dive straight into all the tasks you’ve been putting off. To-do lists, beware.

2. Face reality. Look, no one reads books anymore. And who can blame them? Those Netflix shows, YouTube videos, and excitable TV news anchors aren’t going to watch themselves, you know.

3. Benefit social media. Who’s going to post, tweet, comment and backbite on social media if everyone is going to just sit around writing their magnum opuses? Tech tycoons fear empty webpages and need your help if their ventures are going to flourish. Stop thinking of that plot twist and post a pretty photograph of your breakfast instead.

4. Help bookstores. This may sound like a paradox, but you’ll actually be assisting bookstores by not writing. They’re already struggling to stay afloat by selling badly-written greeting cards, packs of floral stationery and t-shirts with unfathomable slogans. With no further titles forthcoming, they may start to stock more such necessities and start turning a profit. Win-win.

5. Weaken the cartel. The publishing world has been called a cartel, a mafia, and a closed loop of insiders. Why encourage them in such beliefs by trying to break in? Let them wonder at the lack of attention while they sip from their glasses of chilled Chardonnay and peck from small plates of hors d'oeuvres. They may even save some for you if you ask nicely.

6. Save the world. The environment needs help. Cutting down acres of trees for the sake of some pages of deathless prose is only making things worse. Kindles? Oh, come on, does an e-reader even count? What’s the point of a book if you can’t sniff at its distinctive aroma?

7. Ignore plots. People quarrel over whether there are three or seven or twelve types of plots. Let them. What’s beyond argument is that all the good ones are taken. Including your wonderful idea about two star-crossed lovers who die at the end.

8. Consider wrinkles. It’s well-known that furrowed brows and writers go together like vada and pao. That’s because the composition is nerve-wracking. Days and weeks of this will ensure that your smooth brow is a thing of the past, and that people will call you “Uncle” or “Aunty” in public. Stop while you still have rosy cheeks.

9. Spurn author photographs. Assume for a moment that you’ve actually gone ahead and written 60,000 pithy words or more. Assume further that a publisher, in a moment of befuddlement brought about by too much Chardonnay, has agreed to thrust copies upon an unsuspecting public. Before you know it, you’ll be asked to sit for an author photograph. Do you really want to wear black and stare moodily into the distance? Thought not.

10. Build the nation. This is no time to stay indoors and stare at blinking cursors. The country needs good, stout-hearted men and women to rush about and spread the gospel of nationalism to unbelievers. In the face of such an emergency, how can you even think of mere fiction?

If, after all this, you still feel that you ought to write, be it a novel or anything else, one can only hold your coat and wish you the best of luck. It probably has to do with what Dorothy Parker once called the two most beautiful words in the English language: cheque enclosed.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.