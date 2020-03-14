Unwind Telling the Indian-American story through Census 2020 Updated : March 14, 2020 04:59 PM IST It’s the US Census which takes place every decade, and it is mandated by the Constitution. So by March 20, every household in the US will have received the invitation to complete the census, either online or by paper or on the telephone. is is the first census since social media came into play so she suggests not only using the traditional forms such as houses of worship but all the social media platforms too.