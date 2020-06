Tata Sons emeritus chairman Ratan Tata on Wednesday demanded justice for pregnant elephant in Kerala, which died after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers.

The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. Justice needs to prevail," he said in an emotional statement released through twitter.

The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple filled with crackers and it exploded in her mouth. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said the incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. He said the elephant died at Velliyar River in Malappuram district on May 27.

The issue of the pachyderm''s tragic death in Silent Valley came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.