‘Take things as they are. Punch when you have to punch. Kick when you have to kick’—Bruce Lee

Updated : July 19, 2019 12:36 PM IST

Remembering the legendary Lee Jun Fan, known and loved the world over as Bruce Lee, who died on July 20.
Bruce Lee has inspired so many of us, has been such an intrinsic part of our childhood that I just cannot imagine a world without Kung Fu.
‘Take things as they are. Punch when you have to punch. Kick when you have to kick’—Bruce Lee
