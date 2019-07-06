Take a walk down the lanes of Varanasi just visiting this museum

Sitting at one place and experiencing the beauty of another has become a reality and we are not oblivious to the fact. What was earlier thought as a futuristic idea, is now very much a reality in the 21st century.

With technology advancing at a faster pace than ever before, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence have increasingly become a part of our daily lives, so much so that the country's first Virtual Experiential Museum (VEM) was opened to the public today in the temple town of Varanasi.

Unlike and so much like any other museum, it showcases the past glory of the city, except that it is all virtual. You can take a virtual tour of the city, the ghats, the lanes, experience the Hindustani Classical music from the Banaras Gharana all in one place through virtual reality.

If you are in the mood for a 'Banaras Paan' while you are touring the virtual lanes, you can always stop at the digitised paan shop and have one, on the house!

Situated on the banks of the river Ganga at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat in the 17th century Man Mandir Mahal, it is the first of its kind museum that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, 2019.

"The museum showcases different cultural aspects of the city through the digital medium. The ambience of a street flows seamlessly as the viewer moves from one section to another. There is a laser light show about the mythology and history of the river Ganga, and guests can also engage in virtual activities such as offering diyas," museumsofindia.org said.

The museum is developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the supervision of union ministry of culture and further showcases wooden toys, metal products, stone craft, and a puppet show Ramleela.

The museum also has an observatory, made by Sawai Jai Singh, son of Raja Man Singh, on the terrace of Man Mahal to calculate astronomical and astrological data, the website said.

The NCSM has roped in professional photographers to click photographs of iconic places and create high-definition pictures for the museum. It also showcases noted literary figures and artists such as — tabla maestro Pt Kishan Maharaj, Padma Vibhushan Thumari queen, the late Girija Devi and Bharat Ratna shehnai maestro, the late Bismillah Khan and Munshi Premchand — all part of the virtual reality experience.