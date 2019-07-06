Unwind
Take a walk down the lanes of Varanasi just visiting this museum
Updated : July 06, 2019 07:19 PM IST
You can take a virtual tour of the city, the ghats, the lanes, experience the Hindustani Classical music from the Banaras Gharana all in one place through virtual reality.
The museum is developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the supervision of Union Ministry of Culture and further showcases wooden toys, metal products, stone craft, and a puppet show Ramleela.
The museum also has an observatory, made by Sawai Jai Singh, son of Raja Man Singh, on the terrace of Man Mahal to calculate astronomical and astrological data, the website said.
