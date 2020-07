As millions of Sushant Singh Rajput fans across the world eagerly awaited the release of his final film Dil Bechara at 7.30 pm (IST) on Disney+ Hotstar, the movie was made available 15 minutes to the scheduled time on the OTT platform.

The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, produced by Fox Star Studios and the music is by AR Rahman.

// Just A Reminder 🙏#DilBechara Releasing Today On Disney + Hotstar At 7:30 Pm Witness #SushantSinghRajpoot For The One Last Time On The Screen 💔 pic.twitter.com/Y2ZeMaIoiT — Wazz Khalifa (@KhalifaWazz) July 24, 2020

Rajput, who ended his life on June 14 in Mumbai, started his career on the small screen with Star Plus's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), which was followed by Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta. He then entered Bollywood with the hit film Kai Po Che. The actor went on to deliver hit after hits with movies live Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath Mansoor, Chhichhore, Drive among others.

The actor's demise caused immense controversy, but was ruled out as suicide, as Rajput was reportedly suffering from depression. According to Mumbai Police, medical papers and anti-depressant pills were found at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai.