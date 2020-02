When you enter the water, you don’t really know what's coming your way. Is it going to be a small wave or a big one? Which direction will it be coming from? All you are thinking about and hoping for is when it comes your way, you can ride it, instead of drowning under its stature or getting thrown and blown away by its force. That is how I sum up my learning the basics of surfing experience.

To think about it, not one wave is the same, so your playground is continually changing. Elements such as rain, wind, tides and swells are affecting the waves and you surf differently every hour, every single day.

When I landed in Gold Coast from Mumbai and was moving towards Byron Bay, it was pouring heavily over there. There was initial disappointment and uncertainty. But eventually, they opened the beach at The Pass at Byron Bay for surfing. And that’s where I took my first ever surfing lesson in Australia. The Pass is the northernmost break, and is considered the best in northern NSW for surfing.

It was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. From carrying your surfboard in water to attempting to get up on that board and falling over a million times, it was a unique experience indeed. But, then, once you catch your first ‘wave’, by yourself, that’s it, you’re hooked!

From there, I moved to Gold Coast. When I reached Surfer’s Paradise, it was clear sky but beaches were shut for a couple of days due to high pressure and cyclone-like conditions. I had expected that. I might be a beginner but I had downloaded this surfing app for regular surfers that provides the most accurate surf reports and forecast up to five days in advance for many surf spots worldwide. On this app Surfline, (I was using it primarily on the Apple watch and on the phone as well) I could see the weather ease out and conditions getting better at Gold Coast for surfing in the coming days. And they did. Just like Byron Bay, I got a chance to surf at the popular Surfer’s Paradise as well.

The original plan was to do the course at one surfing school. But then, due to unexpected weather conditions, for all the days that I ended up learning how to surf in Australia, I went to different schools and learnt something new with each passing day, just like world-famous surfer Jamie O’ Brien says, “There is not one right way to ride a wave”.

Learning the basics: Understanding the surfboard

Before getting into the water, every beginner is made to understand the basics of a surfboard. There are 12 main parts to each surfboard. These parts control the flow of water and maneuverability. But five most important parts to know for a beginner like me are nose, tail, fins, rails and the leash.

Every surfboard has a nose, and as one of the instructors pointed out, it should always be forward looking. Some surfboards have a pointed nose, some have rounded. Well, the nose of my surfboard was rounded.

Then there is a tail, which is at the back of the board.

The fins beneath control speed, thrust, turns, and so much more. The rails are the edge or your board and you get on the board in water taking the support of the rails.

The leash which is also commonly known as a leg rope was invented to prevent unnecessary swimming, safety, and convenience. It is not ideal coming off your board and collecting it from the beach!

What is worse is having your board leave you and smack someone in the face. A leg rope ensures that your board stays with you.

Safety first

I have attempted surfing in the past at a few places, but it was in Australia I learnt some basics of safety in water too. Before actually hitting the ocean, we were taught these basics.

Beginners should always wear a leash or leg rope tied to their surfboards.

While getting into the water, never push your board through the water fin first. The fins were made to keep the board pointing nose first. Pushing the board fins first can be quite dangerous because the board wants to go in the direction opposite to where you are headed.

You should never have your board between yourself and the coming waves! You might get hit hard very easily.

To avoid collision with others, keep a safe distance. Now this was really hard since there were so many beginners around trying to learn and ride the wave at the same time.

In case after your surf class, you want to practice surfing for some time, it is great to have a buddy to surf along with for safety. You can rent a surfboard from many schools for two hours to a whole day. Prices vary from 20 Australian Dollars to higher depending on the duration of your rent.

It is advisable to wear a vest, rash guard or T-shirt to avoid the rubbed rash on the stomach and chest while attempting to surf.

When you fall off your board, don’t fall forward. The water is mostly very shallow and it is easy to injure yourself. In case the board is falling over you, cover your face first making a cross with your hands. Stay under water for a moment longer than necessary.

When you come up, try to be facing the oncoming waves and look for your board's location immediately. Loose boards in the ocean are very dangerous objects. After my days of surfing, I returned with a lot of bruises and it is very natural when it comes to learning a new sport.

And finally, how to stand up

Now it's time to learn how to stand up. This is something I have been wanting to do all my life. Lie on your chest, your head up, looking forward. Put your hands on the board beside your shoulders palms down like you were going to do a push-up. Push your upper body up; at the same time, sweep your left foot forward and the foot where the leash is attached (in my case it was the right one) remains at the back. That is your stronger leg.

When you come up, remember to keep low. If you stand erect you will fall. Have your hands a bit higher than your waist and keep them in the view of your vision. Always look up! As one of the instructors pointed out, if you look at your feet, you will fall down.

My tip would be to practice this for hours on sand or floor for hours. It will simply make standing up on the board a bit easier.