Study says listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress
Updated : November 14, 2019 05:27 PM IST
The results of the study, which were supported by São Paulo Research Foundation—FAPESP, are published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.
The level of cardiac stress was estimated by measuring heart rate variability using a heart rate monitor attached to the participant's chest.
Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil, Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom and the University of Parma in Italy also took part in this study.
