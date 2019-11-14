#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Study says listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress

Updated : November 14, 2019 05:27 PM IST

The results of the study, which were supported by São Paulo Research Foundation—FAPESP, are published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.
The level of cardiac stress was estimated by measuring heart rate variability using a heart rate monitor attached to the participant's chest.
Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil, Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom and the University of Parma in Italy also took part in this study.
Study says listening to music while driving reduces cardiac stress
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV