Spanish cinema great Almodóvar plans his first film in America
Updated : October 06, 2019 09:24 AM IST
Almodóvar said the film is set in Texas and would be mostly in English, with some bilingual scenes shot in Mexico.
The highly autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as an ageing film director who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past while reflecting on his life and career.
