#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Business

Spanish cinema great Almodóvar plans his first film in America

Updated : October 06, 2019 09:24 AM IST

Almodóvar said the film is set in Texas and would be mostly in English, with some bilingual scenes shot in Mexico.
The highly autobiographical drama stars Antonio Banderas as an ageing film director who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past while reflecting on his life and career.
Spanish cinema great Almodóvar plans his first film in America
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV