Indian cinema artist Sonu Sood, who has won hearts of millions through his selfless services in fight his against coronavirus crisis, helped 167 migrant workers from Odisha to reach Bhubaneswar from Kochi on an AirAsia India flight on Friday.

Sood paid for the air tickets for the troupe of workers, which included 147 women and 20 men.

"When I decided to come forward in support of these migrant workers who have been stranded, all that I had in my mind was how I can help reunite them with their families and homes. I must thank AirAsia India for their immediate response and interest in supporting this endeavour" Sood said.

The actor has been sending stranded workers from Mumbai to their respective home towns by hiring buses. He has borne entire cost of these buses.

"We would like to thank Mr. Sonu Sood from the bottom of our hearts for making these arrangements for us to fly back home. Words aren't enough for us to express our gratitude towards this gesture. All of us haven't met our families for so many months," said Prashanto, one of the migrant workers.

However, this was the first such instance where Sood arranged for air travel of the stranded migrant workers.

"AirAsia is happy to be a part of this initiative of Mr. Sonu Sood and help people in need get back to their loved ones. In reaching out to us, Mr. Sood has reinforced that specially in times like this, air travel remains the quickest, safest, most efficient and effective means of transport," said Anup Manjeshwar, head, sales and distribution, AirAsia India.