Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace

Updated : September 15, 2019 01:40 PM IST

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.
Prior to the theft, visitors to the Cattelan exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet. This had proved popular when the toilet was on display at the Guggenheim.
The artist intended the golden toilet to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth. Maurizio Cattelan has previously said: 'Whatever you eat, a $200 lunch or a $2 hot dog, the results are the same, toilet-wise.'
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace
