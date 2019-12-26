Solar eclipse visible in southern coastal cities; cloudy sky blocks clear view in Karnataka
Updated : December 26, 2019 10:09 AM IST
The partial eclipse was clearly visible at Mangaluru, Belagavi, Karwar and along the state's coastline on the west, while clouds played hide and seek in central and southern regions of the state.
In Mumbai, a thick cloud cover over the city and large parts of Maharashtra hampered the view of the much-awaited solar eclipse in the morning.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more