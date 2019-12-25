Solar Eclipse 2019: Parts of India will see 'ring of fire' in morning sky on December 26

An annular solar eclipse will be visible in several parts of India in the morning on December 26 when the Sun’s visible outer edges will form a "ring of fire" around the moon.

The ring of fire will be seen from places along the southern coast of the country like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, Tiruchirappalli etc.

The annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of southern part of the country—parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said the Ministry of Earth Science. The rest of India will see a partial solar eclipse.

According to a statement from the ministry, the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8 AM IST. The annular phase will begin at 9 AM IST. The annular phase will end at 12:29 PM IST. The partial phase will end at 13:36 PM IST.

During the eclipse, the maximum obstruction of the sun when seen from different cities of India will be 89.4 percent in Bengaluru, 84.6 percent in Chennai, 78.8 percent in Mumbai, 74.3 percent in Hyderabad, 66 percent in Ahmedabad and 44.7 percent in Delhi, the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum said.

The BITM, the first science museum in the country under National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), has made arrangements for direct observation of partial eclipse through telescope fitted with filters on December 26 from 8.15 am onward, for general public.

The solar eclipse will also be seen in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE, India, northern part of Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Sumatra, and Borneo.

The Moon's penumbral shadow produces a partial eclipse, visible in the region covering Middle East, North Eastern Africa, Asia except North and Eastern Russia, North and Western Australia, Solomon Island.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned.

An annular solar eclipse (ring of fire) will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the Sun’s disk remains visible around the Moon.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on June 21, 2020. It will be an annular solar eclipse. A narrow path of annularity will pass through northern part of India. From the rest part of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time, cautioned the ministry. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.