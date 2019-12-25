Solar Eclipse 2019: Parts of India will see 'ring of fire' in morning sky on December 26
Updated : December 25, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The ring of fire will be seen from places along the southern coast of the country like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, Tiruchirappalli etc.
The partial solar eclipse will begin at 8 AM IST and the annular phase will begin at 9 AM IST, according to the Ministry of Earth Science
