#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Smart Travel: Here are some tips and tricks to explore Istanbul

Updated : October 11, 2019 02:07 PM IST

The Grand Bazaar is a must-do on everyone’s list; polish the art of haggling before you enter the Bazaar.
Home to hundreds of hair transplants centres, Turkey retains the world’s highest number of JCI approved hair transplant centres.
Smart Travel: Here are some tips and tricks to explore Istanbul
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV