Smart Travel: Have your ever heard of Landing Lips or gate lice? Know the flight lingo

Ever heard of gate lice? Lounge lizard? Deadheads? Or, even a ‘five’ happily becoming ‘fifer’, ‘three’ turning into a ‘tree’ without a qualm. ‘George’ might not be the name of a bonnie boy, it is just another word for ‘autopilot’, and ‘Wilco’ is a cute abridged version of ‘will comply’. A ‘dinosaur’ is not an extinct animal, it is the senior most flight attendant and ‘A/c’ is not air conditioning, it is an abbreviation of aircraft. Air conditioners are just ‘packs’. Not heard of these? Or heard too many at an airport or inside an aircraft? As the world remembers the only flight of Spruce Goose, the $25 million, the 200-ton plywood eight-engine flying boat of Howard Hughes that flew a mile at an altitude of 70 feet on November 2, 1947, let’s learn the flight lingo.

NATO phonetic letters

The most widely used radiotelephone spelling alphabet (also known as the ICAO phonetic alphabet) cuts confusion between the V and B, the C and Z and the S and Yes. Each letter of the alphabet is assigned a word: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, Echo, Foxtrot, Golf, Hotel, India, Juliet, Kilo, Lima, Mike, November, Oscar, Papa, Quebec, Romeo, Sierra, Tango, Uniform, Victor, Whiskey, X-Ray, Yankee, Zulu.

Wun, Tree, Fifer

If the pilot is saying ‘tree’, he actually means ‘three’, and a ‘wun’ is ‘one’. These are standard pronunciations for the numbers: Ze-ro, Wun, Too, Tree, Fow-er, Fife, Six, Sev-en, Ait, Nin-er.

Pan Pan

When a pilot says ‘pan pan’, he is not merely being repetitive. Pan Pan is another way of saying ‘urgent’ but not an emergency. The term is also used to signal for the pilots to stay quiet so that air traffic control can focus and decide if there is need for an emergency landing.

Angels in the sky

One can never find angels peeping from the clouds, but if you ever hear a pilot say he is at 30 angels, just assume that the aircraft is flying at an altitude of 30,000 ft. But if you turn the plural angels into ‘angel in the sky’, be certain he is referring to a rescue helicopter.

Wet feet, dry feet

It is more of a military aircraft jargon and rarely used in commercial flight, but a ‘wet feet’ is flying over the ocean while ‘dry feet’ is flying over land.

Concourse shoes and Landing Lips

Concourse shoes are the high-heeled pumps flight attendants wear to walk though the airport before changing into comfortable flats once in the air. Landing lips are quick application of lipstick by cabin crew before landing in order to look fresh for the buh byes.

Deadheads

Not related to The Grateful Deads nor a spoiler alert of a horror film. A deadhead is a crew member flying as a passenger to get to work. For example, a flight steward might be deadheading to San Francisco to work on a flight back to London.

Sharon Stone Jumpseat

A jumpseat is the the fold-down chairs that the cabin crew buckle into during take-off and landing. The Sharon Stone jumpseat is the one that faces the passenger and well, if you have watched Basic Instinct and remember Stone uncrossing her legs and showing more than required, you’d know why it is named after Sharon Stone.

Gate lice

‘Gate lice’ are the annoying air passengers crowding the boarding gate before their seats are called. They are often the most hated of all travellers.

Soul count

In an aircraft, it is a soul count not passenger count, specially in an emergency. Technically, ‘passengers’ is the number of seats occupied, ‘crew’ is both the pilots and flight attendants on duty. If only ‘passengers’ were counted, it would exclude ‘lap children’. So, it is always a soul count. Remember, any dead passenger is not included in the soul count. Simply put, ‘souls’ effectively communicates the number of living humans on board.

Lounge Lizard

A crew member who doesn’t have a crashpad and doesn’t want to pay for a hotel between trips and sleeps on the couch in the lounge overnight.

Zulu time

A pilot often mentions the local time at take-off and landing but Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) is the baseline of international time zones. It is the ‘Zero hour’ and because Z is Zulu in the international phonetic alphabet, this baseline time is usually referred to as Zulu time.

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.