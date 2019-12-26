Shooting champ Gauri Sheoran on winning gold and wearing what she wants
Updated : December 26, 2019 03:14 PM IST
After doing her Master’s mass communication and a diploma in marketing and public relations, Gauri further plans to study fashion next year and interning with a fashion house.
Now preparing for the Olympics in 2020, Gauri – who is an ambassador for India’s National Health Mission and the international nonprofit Women Sports Foundation.
Given her family background, she hasn’t had to face any challenges in the shooting because of her gender.
