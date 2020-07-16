ShemarooMe rolls out Box Office to release new movies directly on digital

Restrictions on movements across entertainment activities and unavailability of theatres in these unprecedented times, has led to the film circuit in India to look at newer ways to cater to the entertainment needs of movie enthusiasts.

In line with this, ShemarooMe, an over-the-top video streaming app of Shemaroo Entertainment, on Thursday announced the launch of ShemarooMe Box Office, a platform that promises to give cinema curators, producers an opportunity to unlock the true value for their films by offering them access to digital avenues like never before.

ShemarooMe Box Office is poised to create an ecosystem for small budget Bollywood and regional movies that have an audience but limited avenues to reach out to the viewers.

To widen the scope of relevant audience reach for such films, ShemarooMe has also inked a strategic partnership with BookMyShow, one of India's leading entertainment destination to ensure more cine-goers have access to the content made available by ShemarooMe.

So, on one hand viewers get access to some of the most critically acclaimed movies while on the other, producers get to unlock a new set of audience that matches the target audience of these films.

Viewers can book their tickets for these films by logging on www.bookmyshow.com or directly on the ShemarooMe app or www.ShemarooMe.com. Once booked, users can watch the film on ShemarooMe any number of times over three days from the booking period.

Under this business model, Shemaroo will market the films to a wider audience base and build awareness about the new releases. This venture will further assist film producers to unlock newer monetisation opportunities for the films as well. Post the viewing window on ShemarooMe, these films can be offered to satellite, SVoD and other syndication avenues as well.

Hiren Gada, chief executive officer, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "During these trying times when moviegoers are missing watching new releases in theatres, we are glad that we can bring home some great releases. With ShemarooMe Box Office, we are creating a model for the film industry and audiences. Our association with BookMyShow will further redefine the consumer movie-going experience and bridge the gap for cinemagoers across India. We are absolutely confident that when cinemas are able to reopen safely, the public will once again respond to the unsurpassable big-screen experience. Meanwhile, our platform will be bridging the gap by entertaining audiences thereby living by the traits of Shemaroo being the platform for movie lovers at all times.

The digital first release of movies as a concept has been accepted globally by patrons and looks like it will soon become a trend amongst Indian audiences as well.

Zubin Dubash, chief operating officer, digital, Shemaroo Entertainment said, "COVID-19 has made every organisation, innovate at the speed of light. ShemarooMe Box Office is an innovation that helps not only one organisation but the entire ecosystem. Viewers get to watch new releases, producers get a transparent platform for release, ticketing partners get a model for the new normal. Also, ShemarooMe ensure it lives up to its promise of entertainment at all times."

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "We are glad to partner with ShemarooMe to bring cinematic entertainment to the comfort and safety of audiences' homes. We look forward to keep bringing newer options to experience entertainment for all our users."

My Client’s Wife will be the first movie to premiere on ShemarooMe Box Office on July 31, 2020, followed by award winning film Scotland, Sharman Joshi’s drama entertainer – Graham Staines Ek Ankahi Sachhai- The Least Of These based on true events and action thriller packed movie – The Hidden Strike are hoping to keep audiences glued to their screens.