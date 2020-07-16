India ShemarooMe rolls out Box Office to release new movies directly on digital Updated : July 16, 2020 05:48 PM IST ShemarooMe Box Office is poised to create an ecosystem for small budget Bollywood and regional movies that have an audience. Viewers can book their tickets for these films by logging on www.bookmyshow.com or directly on the ShemarooMe app or www.ShemarooMe.com. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply