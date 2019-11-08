#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Seeking Personal Transformation? Try Journaling, Says Writing Coach Suma Varughese

Updated : November 08, 2019 01:19 PM IST

Suma Varughese’s personal journey in faith and self-empowerment began at 16, when she left a protected home environment in Orissa to live in the hostel of one of Mumbai’s premier colleges, Sophia
Unsure and self-doubting, deeply shy, and above all, having no access to God after turning agnostic at the age of 14, she fell into a low-grade depression that more or less haunted her for the next 16 years.
Seeking Personal Transformation? Try Journaling, Says Writing Coach Suma Varughese
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit at Rs 1,065 crore, misses estimates

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Possible to sustain divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum for the next decade, says Nirmal Bang

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Mudra loan beneficiaries have created over 1 crore jobs, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV