Ricky Gervais mocks Hollywood with explicit jokes at Golden Globe Awards

Updated : January 06, 2020 01:49 PM IST

Gervais opened the show on Sunday with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix's takeover of Hollywood.
The acerbic comedic actor was bleeped multiple times, once for referring to a body part of Dame Judi Dench, and then when he advised the night's winners to stick to thanking their agents and their Gods, not lecturing the general public.
He made fun of Felicity Huffman for her prison sentence in a college exam cheating scandal, saying she made the license plate on his limo.
