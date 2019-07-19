#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Buzz
Smart Living

Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, his own space shot soon

Updated : July 19, 2019 01:49 PM IST

The British billionaire celebrated his 69th birthday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during 50th-anniversary festivities for humanity's first moon landing.
Branson said three or four test flights will be conducted from New Mexico, beginning this fall, before engineers allow him to fly.
About 600 people, ranging from their teens to early 90s, have reserved a seat, according to a company spokeswoman. Tickets are $250,000.
Richard Branson inspired by Apollo, his own space shot soon
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Bandhan Bank Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

L&T Finance Q1 Earnings: Key things to watch out for

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Rallis India shares rise 9% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV