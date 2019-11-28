#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Review: 'The Book of Gutsy Women' By Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Updated : November 28, 2019 10:10 PM IST

Among young brigade of change-makers covered in the book are the likes of Malala Yousafzai, a pioneer of education in Pakistan and the world, and earth defender Greta Thunberg.
Apart from applauding women achievers who have broken barriers in their respective fields, the book also celebrates women who embraced uncommon career choices in the early 20th century.
Review: 'The Book of Gutsy Women' By Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV