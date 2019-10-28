#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Renaissance era masterpiece found in French woman's kitchen sells for $26.6 million

Updated : October 28, 2019 11:23 AM IST

An old painting found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman, who considered it an icon of little importance, has made her a multimillionaire.
The work, a masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered earlier this year, sold for 24 million euros ($26.6 million) Sunday.
An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman's house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation. It hung on a wall between the kitchen and dining room.
