Remy Martin: A king among cognacs

Dominique Heriard-Dubreuil, the former chairman of Remy Cointreau, the French drinks giant, has a favourite story. It concerns her father, Andre, and a bottle of Louis XIII.

Sometime in the 1960s, Andre received a telex message from a man he did not know. The message had arrived from Hong Kong. The sender of the message wanted to let Andre know that he had just won a massive lottery and the first thing he had done was to buy a decanter of Louis XIII. As far as stories go, it does hit home, especially in an age of brand-driven storytelling — my compliments to the marketing maven who discerned its potential and ensured that it embellished the company’s press material and brochures.

Hand of Baptiste Loiseau, cellar master during a tasting at the tierçon barrel.

I suppose my cynicism — it’s mild, let me assure you — regarding brands and their stories is shining through here. But, on the other hand, I’d be the first to admit that Louis XIII is special, a king among cognacs — and how can it not be when what we’re talking about is a cognac that is over a century old. That’s like sipping a bit of the Belle Epoque, if you know what I mean.

Not too long ago, I travelled to Remy Martin’s cellars in France to learn more about cognac as well as to find out why a bottle of Louis XIII costs as much as a hatchback in India. Remy Martin makes several cognacs — the VSOP and XO are among the most accessible — but the only best grapes, known as Ugni Blanc and grown in Grande Champagne, the centre of the Cognac’s grape-growing region, go into the making of Louis XIII.

Cognac is essentially a type of brandy — that could be one reason why it is popular in certain pockets in south India — that is distilled twice, first to a spirit of about 30 percent alcohol, and then to eau de vie, a colourless fruit brandy, of about 70 percent alcohol. Ten litres of wine produce a litre of eau-de-vie, and according to Remy, only 10 percent of the eaux-de-vie they distill is considered good enough for Louis XIII.

LOUISXIII Lifestyle Tasting Ritual

The eau-de-vie destined to fill a Louis XIII bottle lies mostly undisturbed in casks called tiercons, which are made out of French oak barrels, in Remy Martin’s cellars, as four generations of cellar masters periodically blend it with similarly pedigreed alcohol from other casks. By the end of a hundred years, as they are transferred from the casks to the signature Louis XIII crystal decanter, we are looking at some 1200 eaux-de-vie, the youngest of them around 40 years old. (The VSOP or XO cognacs consist of around 100 different eau-de-vie.)

I was led into Remy’s candle-lit cellars on a chilly October evening, and the contents of the snifter in my hand came straight from a cask. I nosed the snifter and thought I encountered rich aromas of dried rose, or chocolate, maybe, but then again it could have been just my imagination. Looking back now I don’t remember much about the trip, but I’ll never forget my first sip of the cognac. Some more evolved tasters can discern as many as 250 flavours in Louis XIII, but here is what I experienced: the first sensation was of velvet coating my tongue. And then, there was both a slow unravelling and supernova-esque explosions of flavours.

Cellar André Hériard Dubreuil, Merpins

There was plum and there was tobacco, and it felt like I was drinking an Ella Fitzgerald song. It’s a lot like drinking a century in a glass, said one of my PR minders, and, despite myself, I couldn’t help but agree.

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC.