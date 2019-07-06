In association with
Stocks continue 6-year tradition of subdued market reaction to Budget
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar ahead of budget
Red, white but rarely blue – the science of fireworks colors, explained

Updated : July 06, 2019 01:06 PM IST

As a chemist, and someone who leads demonstrations for chemistry students, I consider fireworks a great example of combustion reactions that produce colored fire. But the invention of colored fireworks is relatively recent and not all colors are easy to produce.
Fast forward another millennium and the Italians figured out how to add color by introducing various elements to the flammable mix. Adding the element strontium to a color pyrotechnic mix produces a red flame; copper, blue; barium, green; and sodium for yellow.
Even though the chemistry of these colors isn’t new, each generation seems to get excited by the colors splashed across the sky. We now have a wide range of flame colors: red, green, blue, yellow, purple, and variations of these.
