If Ratan Tata had not become the head of Tata Group, the billionaire would have been in a different profession altogether. The 82-year-old revealed his back up career option while answering a question posted by a follower on Instagram.

Tata said that he would have gladly become and architect had he not helmed one of India’s biggest companies.

Tata, who joined the social media platform in 2019 and has nearly 3 million followers, replied to series of questions posted by followers. "There are many messages in my inbox that I cannot respond to, but you have some wonderful questions and I would like to answer a few. I understand Instagram has a question-answer feature, so I will try my best to answer some on Sunday evening. I look forward to hearing from you in the QnA story that's added," Tata shared on his Instagram account on September 5.

The next day, the Chairman Emeritus at Tata Sons shared multiple images that answered some of the questions. One user asked him, "How to compete when others are not playing fair”, while another posted: "Does Ratan Tata do yoga?" The most interesting, however, was when one user asked him, “What he would have done if he wasn’t heading Tata group?” To which, Tata replied: "Probably trying to be a successful architect."

This is not the first time the legendary businessman has made clear his love for architecture. During an online seminar organised by Corpgini on 'Future of Design and Construction' last April, Tata regretted his inability to practice architecture for long despite a degree in architecture from Cornell University.

"I always wanted to be an architect because it renders a deeper sense of humanism. Also, architecture has motivated me and I had a deep interest in that field. But my father wanted me to be an engineer and I spent two years in engineering…Those years of engineering convinced me that I needed to be an architect which is where my interest really was," he was quoted as saying.