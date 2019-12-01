#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Ram corridor, cruise on Saryu in 'New Ayodhya'

Updated : December 01, 2019 09:49 AM IST

A 'new Ayodhya' plan is being readied to give the ancient holy city a complete makeover.
Ayodhya is now a part of the AMRIT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Yojna.
There is also a proposal to create replicas of other famous temple like the Somnath temple, Meenakshi temple, Konark temple and Tirupati temple in Ayodhya.
