Rajasthan villages fight to protect their common lands from mining activities

Updated : November 04, 2019 06:47 PM IST

In July this year, the Rajasthan High Court put a stay on any mining activity on the lands in Rooppura and Dhwala. The lands lie unoccupied by activity for now but the cattle have a place to graze.
In Rooppura and Dhwala villages of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, granite and marble mining became frequent since 2010.
Since livestock rearing is one of the prominent livelihoods here, villagers have organised themselves into collectives to protect their resources.
Rajasthan villages fight to protect their common lands from mining activities
