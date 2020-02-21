#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Rainbow capes and kisses: Bollywood's first gay romcom 'breaks stereotypes'

Updated : February 21, 2020 12:00 AM IST

Touted as India's first gay male romantic comedy, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" ("Be Extra Careful About Marriage") stars popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana as an openly gay man, who battles conservative attitudes to be with his boyfriend.
Packed with romantic scenes including a kiss between the male leads, the film offers a rare portrait of same-sex love in a small town in India, which legalised gay sex in 2018.
LGBT+ people are rarely represented in Bollywood and in cameo roles often cast as crude caricatures added for cheap laughs.
Rainbow capes and kisses: Bollywood's first gay romcom 'breaks stereotypes'

You May Also Like

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low of 71.64 against USD

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore to telecom department towards AGR

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement