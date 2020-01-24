#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Rahul Mishra makes history, becomes the first Indian to showcase couture at Paris Haute Couture Week 2020

Updated : January 24, 2020 01:17 PM IST

The designer, famous for his painstakingly crafted and impeccably tailored fashion, was on invite by Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.
Mishra was in hallowed company with couture designers such as Valentino, Iris van Herpen, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Chanel, Dior, Maison Margiela and Schiaparelli.
His nature-inspired minimal and beautifully structured collection was inspired by various influences — the movie Madagascar, Henri Rousseau’s painting The Dream and his recent travel to SonevaFushi in the Maldives.
Rahul Mishra makes history, becomes the first Indian to showcase couture at Paris Haute Couture Week 2020
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

Coronavirus: China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV