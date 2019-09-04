Unwind
Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix's The White Tiger
Updated : September 04, 2019 02:37 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav will alsoÂ starÂ withÂ ChopraÂ in the movie, which is set to begin filming in India in October.
'TheÂ WhiteÂ Tiger' tells the story of a self-made man from a small village, who works his way up to become a successful entrepreneur in the big city with murder, love and deceit along the way.
