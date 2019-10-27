#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Prince's anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans

Updated : October 27, 2019 01:35 PM IST

The highly anticipated collaboration, The Beautiful Ones, is ready for Prince fans to read as many continue to mourn, propelling the 33-year-old journalist into the spotlight to explain how he sorted it all out.
The book out Tuesday from Spiegel & Grau includes no bombshells, though Prince very much wanted to provide some, and a mere 28 memoir pages written in his elegant script and quirky style, replacing the word "I'' with a drawing of a human orb, for instance.
As for what might have been, Piepenbring said, "I think we would have gotten more of his story than we've ever seen, and I think we would have gotten not just this book but a number of books from him. He told me that he wanted to write a lot of books, and I really think he was serious about that."
