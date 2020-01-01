Unwind
Pope Francis says sorry for losing patience with hand-shaker who yanked him
Updated : January 01, 2020 07:46 PM IST
Francis confessed to losing his patience with a woman while he was strolling in the square on Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.
Cameras capture the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reaches out and grabs the pope's hand.
