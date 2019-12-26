Poker is a mental sport and women have no disadvantage: Poker champ Nikita Luther
Updated : December 26, 2019 03:36 PM IST
Nikita Luther created history by winning a gold bracelet at The World Series of Poker (WSOP), also called the 'Olympic gold medal' of poker, in Las Vegas in June last year.
Nikita represents a Delhi-based startup Adda52.com as their ambassador nationally and internationally.
The good news is that recent reports suggest, today, women are changing sports in incredible ways.
