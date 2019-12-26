#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Poker is a mental sport and women have no disadvantage: Poker champ Nikita Luther

Updated : December 26, 2019 03:36 PM IST

Nikita Luther created history by winning a gold bracelet at The World Series of Poker (WSOP), also called the 'Olympic gold medal' of poker, in Las Vegas in June last year.
Nikita represents a Delhi-based startup Adda52.com as their ambassador nationally and internationally.
The good news is that recent reports suggest, today, women are changing sports in incredible ways.
Poker is a mental sport and women have no disadvantage: Poker champ Nikita Luther
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV