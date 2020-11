The fourth penumbral lunar eclipse or (Chandra Grahan) of the year will take place on Monday (November 30) and will be visible across various parts of the globe if the weather does not play spoilsport. However, it will not be visible in much of India except partially in some northern and eastern states. The phenomenon, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Kartik Purnima could be experienced in large parts of Europe, Africa and the Americas.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse

In a normal lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the central part of the Earth's shadow called umbra, forming considerable darkening of the lunar disc. But a penumbral lunar eclipse will cover a small part of the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in an almost straight line. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface.

"To a naked eye it is sometimes a little difficult to recognise a penumbral lunar eclipse, though it is interesting to see the larger than usual appearance of the moon, and the shifts in shadow during the 4-hour period," said renowned astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari.

When will it take place