Anyone who woke up early enough to watch the Oscars, noticed that there was just one buzzword doing the rounds at the Academy’s high-profile awards ceremony: Parasite. The Korean thriller, directed by acclaimed South Korean director, Bong Joon-Ho, walked away with the big awards this year: Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.

Joon-Ho joins a list of similar directors to win the ‘Best Director’ Oscar since 2012 — non-American filmmakers of colour. Taiwanese director Ang Lee won the Oscar for ‘Best Director’ for his visual masterpiece, Life of Pi, in 2012, while the Mexican trio of Alejandro G Inarritu, Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo Del Toro won five ‘Best Director’ Oscars between 2014 and 2019 for films like Gravity, Birdman, The Revenant, The Shape Of Water and Roma.

In fact, barring 2016, when Damien Chazelle won the award for La La Land, The Academy has awarded non-American directors of colour with Oscars. Bong Joon-Ho winning this award in particular, for Parasite, this year continues that trend. Of these films Birdman, The Shape of Water and Parasite also walked away with ‘Best Film’ Oscars. Parasite also memorably notched up a historic first by being the first-ever non-English film to win Best Film.

These accolades have also come in the last half-decade when the Academy has copped criticism for not being diverse enough by not nominating enough non-white actors and failing to nominate or award female directors. Surely, the long list of directors of colour to walk home with an Oscar, which continued with Bong Joon-Ho’s win today, would go a long way in responding to the critics. Purely for this reason alone, some might even argue that Parasite’s Oscar tally was perhaps the most ‘politically correct’ decision for the Academy to make.

Bong Joon-Ho thanks Scorsese and Tarantino

On receiving his Oscar, Joon-Ho exemplified grace and even revealed a glimpse of his inner Hollywood fan-boy, as he began heaping praise on fellow nominees Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. “When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated is a huge honour; I never thought I would win,” said the Parasite director, after winning the Oscar for ‘Best Director’ and quoting Scorsese’s line: “the most personal is the most creative”.

Speaking in Korean with the help of an interpreter, Joon-Ho singled out Tarantino, who was nominated for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, for praise: “When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin (Tarantino) always put my films on his list,” said Joon-Ho, “Thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.”