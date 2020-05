Money Heist has taken the world by storm, by starting off just as a TV Series in Spain, the show has become a massive hit globally after Netflix had acquired the rights of the Show.

The characters have been appreciated as well as the makers for keeping the audience glued to the screens amidst the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. The Spanish thriller/drama series have garnered millions of fans and now they can’t wait for season 5 of the series.

One such actor in the series was Ajay Jethi. He portrayed the role of Shakir who plays a Pakistani hacker in the series. Though it was a brief role, the character has managed to attract many eyeballs. Jethi speaks about the series, his Bollywood dreams and the importance of OTT platforms for series.

Here is an excerpt of the Interview.

Q) What was your first reaction, when you were offered this role in Money Heist. You had said somewhere that you hadn’t seen the show so how did you react when you were offered this?

A) Was very happy when I was first offered this, it was a new project for me and a big project for me so was really happy. When I was offered the role promotions for Season 3 was happening and Season 1 & 2 were already out so it had become a big name by that time. I first saw the first 2 seasons to get to the genre of the show and see what was expected of my character and how would it come along.

Q) Who is your personal favourite character for Money and why is he or she your favourite?

A)I really like Berlin’s character. His character has shown different kind of shades the character was also very deep and it has been acted superbly as well. Berlin was also very attractive and was very interesting too. Also, he was also the professor’s mind in many situations in the series.

Q) If Money Heist is remade in India, who would you want to see play professor’s role?

A) I have always felt that Irrfan Khan would have been the perfect actor to play the role of professor, but unfortunately he is no more with us. But if Shah Rukh Khan is cast for that role, he will have to work quite hard to fit in the role. He has acted amazingly well in films like My Name Is Khan and Chak De India, so he will have to bring out the level of acting he showed in these films.

Q)Your role was a brief one but an important one in helping the professor in hacking at crucial times. How did you prepare for this role, did you prepare differently for this role?

A) I was cast for this role without an audition, I have worked with Alex Pina before so, therefore, I was cast without an audition. For any role, I go through the dialogues first and discuss the scenario with the director because both of us will have a different point of views and it is very important to listen to the director’s point of view for any role. I believe that we actors are the puppet of the director, we do whatever he says and whatever he visualizes for us. Many actors say that a particular project is his or her’s but I think the project truly belongs to the director and the writer because they are the one’s who visualize it. I did not see the series when I was offered the role. I thought I will examine the genre of the series if I watch 1 or 2 episodes but after I seeing the first 2 episodes I liked it so much that I finished the Season 1 & 2 of the series in just 3 days (laughs). After that I had a discussion with the director about my character to understand the situation when will my character come.

Q) You have been living in Spain for a while now, Do you wish to come to India and act in Bollywood films and which director would you like to make your debut with?

A) Yes I really do wish to come and feature in a Bollywood film, I am really interested to do so. In fact, a few films have been offered to me and I liked a couple of them. I have not received the script of it yet but I like the synopsis and the basic idea of them so I will say yes to them. As far as directors are concerned I really like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is because they make content-oriented film but at the same time connect with the Mass audience too. I really think it is a wonderful combination, good content and mass connection because the theatre will be a full house and you will earn a lot of money by that (laughs)

Q) Money Heist’s first 2 seasons did decently when it was first released a TV show in Spain, but after the rights were acquired by Netflix the popularity reached another level, So do you believe OTT platforms have a massive role to play to give a global brand to shows.

A) Yes the show was first aired in a Spanish channel here only later Netflix had acquired rights of the show. Honestly, I did not even know that the show was dubbed in English. In fact, I got to know that the show was dubbed in English in April and after that, I started receiving so many messages, there were hashtags on my character name etc. OTT platforms are amazing, they have no barriers, they reach everyone. I have been working in the Spanish industry for 10 years and I really hoped that the work of this industry will reach India one day and it finally has through this show and I am very happy.

Q) The song Bella Ciao has become extremely popular, people from all over the world have been humming the tune of the song, even the cast members of the show have sung the song in their way. Whose version do you like the most?

A) I personally loved the Version sung by Darko Peric (Actor who plays Helsinki in Money Heist). I think he connected really well with everybody. He sang the song in the way his character was visualized. Everyone has some way or the other attached themselves to Helsinki’s character. He got along really well with everyone and had a special bond with Nairobi in the series and that too is a big reason why everyone connected emotionally with Helsinki I feel.

Q) Lastly, What has been the reception like after you played the role of Shakir in the series, and can we expect Shakir to have a bigger role now that the show is a Massive brand name in India?