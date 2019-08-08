Of real and reel: Stories of Kashmir told on the silver screenÂ 

Paradise on Earth, Jehangir said. Early Hindi movies brought Kashmir to us in memorable songs picturised in boats with the simpering Bengali miss passing off as Kashmir Ki Kali. Older cousins boasted of honeymooning in the beautiful city of Srinagar and posing for cheesy pictures by the flaming Chinar trees and by the Dal lake in costumes. NCC took me all the way up to the Pir Panjal mountain pass and it was exhilarating to have trekked all over Rajouri and Poonch areas then (forbidden since). To have seen the snowy Dhauladhar is an experience few sights in my lifetime can matchâ€¦

Kashmir is back in the news and as I watch along with everyone history write another chapter, I am happy to share the magnificent possibility that is Kashmir. Starting with a Led Zeppelin song in their album Physical Graffiti (1975). Even though their idea of Kashmir sounds more like Morocco, what with the lyrics about â€˜my eyes filled with sandâ€™ and â€˜dust floats high in Juneâ€™, I think Kashmir inspires people to become dreamers and â€˜traveler of both time and spaceâ€™. This here is the song.

The Kashmir in Bollywood dreams has either been romantic or conflicted. Does that reflect the reality? Everyone has an opinion about it, but are we right in thinking that years of conflict has left Kashmir incapable of self-determination? Aye, weâ€™ve been in love with her forever, singing, â€˜Ye duniya usi kee, zamana usi kaa, mohabbat mein jo ho gaya woh kisikaâ€™

Itâ€™s sort of prophetic in the film for ground reality even today when Sharmila Tagore who is Kashmir Ki Kali asks, â€˜First you say you love me and then you betray me?â€™

I love road songs where the hero seems to be singing happily without a care, driving through winding roads with the mountains in the backgroundâ€¦ A much discussed film (how come no one assaulted her, such a brat she was and so on and so forth) showed a young beautiful runaway reach Kashmir, and the cinematography made me fall in love with Kashmir once again.

(Donâ€™t quibble, that they reach Shimla in the movie, but mountains are mountains and if you havenâ€™t stared in awe at the snowy peaks, sitting on cold rocks early in the morning, a glass of hot tea in your hands while you ponder your insignificance, then you have not really lived)

Running away to Kashmir, getting lost in the mountains is a trope many movies use, and you watched 7 Years In Tibet not because you like Brad Pitt, but because that one trip to Kashmir with gaggling schoolkids or your noisy family made you dream of solitude and that freedom to take a motorbike and travel the highest motorable road in the world and stop to stare at natureâ€™s magnificence simply because you can whenever you want to. And then suddenly, the incredible blue of Tso Moriri lake blinds you by its beauty. Are you out of breath because you are short of oxygen or are you simply stunned?

If love was impossible, if â€˜Ishqâ€™ was really â€˜nahi asaanâ€™, then not falling in love with Kashmir would be so easy. Fitoor was a terrible movie in my humble opinion, but running through the fallen autumnal Chinar leaves was as the sher says, â€˜Aag ka dariya hai, doob ke jaana haiâ€™.Â

The red gold of the Chinar leaves is magical indeed. If you are fortunate enough to be in Kashmir in October-November, you will see Aatish-e-Chinar (the fire of Chinar) the green leaves turn pink and then orange and flaming red and the trees in the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar are a wondrous sight to experience. It is said that the oldest Chinar tree in Kashmir, around 700 years old, was planted by the Sufi Saint Syed Qasim Shah in Chattergam, in central Kashmirâ€™s Budgam district. The tree grew to be 14.78 metres high. In fact Chinar trees are revered by people of all religions. You can see them at Hazratbal, at Sufi shrines as well as the Kheer Bhavani temple. The word Buen for Chinar comes from Bhavani.

The locals have a ceremony of watching Chinar leaves come swirling down at the end of autumn when the snow begins to replace the falling leaves. These keep the Kangris burning. You have to be completely heartless if you have not picked up a beautiful Chinar leaf and admire its beauty.

Vishal Bhardwaj was telling us the story of Hamlet, but when he set it in Kashmir, he showed us nuances of Haider which were as incredible as Shakespeare would have wanted it. The madness induced in the lap of forbidding mountains..

â€˜I perchance hereafter shall think meet/ To put an antic dispositionâ€¦â€™

At the end of the trailer you will see a row of shops shut down, in the trailer you hear about half widows (a stunning documentary has been made on that very unique Kashmiri concept), stories of â€˜disappearedâ€™ menâ€¦ Aamir Bashirâ€™s film Harud captured everyoneâ€™s heart as a brother sets out to find his brotherâ€¦

The film is available on Netflix for you to watch and see how Kashmir has been divided and torn apart with guns and barbed wires. Harud broke my heart. Years before Mani Ratnam brought a girl from Tamil Nadu up to Kashmir when she her husband was kidnapped. This film was Roja. The film does not translate well in Hindi (the contrast between a girl who only speaks Tamil to the locals who speak Kashmiri is starker than in Hindi where everyone speaks Hindi and says they do not understand her!) but the songs are brilliant.

â€˜Aao tumhe Kashmir se milaoonâ€™ promises a film Yahaan, and the music captivates you so much that you tend to forget the horrors of living in the shadow of gunsâ€¦

Films like Fanaa, Mission Kashmir and even Maachis (although Gulzaar based it it Punjab) tried to bring contrarian views to mainstream, but we live in societies were such voices are suffocated and we end up watching, making movies like Notebook. Not a bad film, just a tad sad considering how deep the wounds go within communities. The children in this film are a plus, but the Kashmir we see here is just incredible. Superb cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi.

Speaking of kids, they have made some really cool movies with Kashmir as the backdrop. Sikander is a lad who just wants to play football, despite everything. And then one day, he finds a gun. There is also Tahaan, an incredible film about a little boy and his donkey and a grenadeâ€¦

If his innocence reminds you of a sweet young Shashi Kapoor from Jab Jab Phool Khile, you would not be too wrong. He follows a girl to the city because he loves her, but it is Kashmir who loves him back. Of course films from the South too managed to sneak in action in Kashmir. It was very convenient for Allu Arjun kick butt in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and AK (Ajith Kumar) to be a former ATS officer in Aarambam. Even Sivaji Ganesan in Thirisoolam gets to shoot all the way in Kashmirâ€¦

I could go on and on about the Netflix shows about the Himalayas and documentaries like Meru, but i would be amiss if I donâ€™t mention the food that makes Kashmiriyat. The ridged leavened breads, the delicate pastries, the zaman pilaf, sheermal, rista aab gosht, nargisi kebobsâ€¦ And the kahwa that offers solace to a tired soul.

No one can define the pull of the mountains, the siren song of the summit, that something which propels you to look upwards and onwards and then look down at the emerald green valleys. If you were to visit Kashmir but once you will almost understand why so many covet this piece of paradise. What if we learned to love rather than covet? One movie on Netflix got this lad to climb the Everest. The next time you pick up a cuppa say, â€˜Namas-tea!â€™

What is this pull of the mountains? The siren song of the summit?

The funniest film about the Everest (not technically Kashmir, but you get the ideaâ€¦) The Climb: (namas-tea!)

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati â€” an online writerâ€™s forum, hosts Mumbaiâ€™s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.