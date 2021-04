Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, famous for his roles in films like Sivaji, Run, Saamy and Perazhagan, died on Saturday. The 59-year-old actor was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a Chennai hospital following a cardiac arrest.

Vivekh was admitted to the SIMS hospital in Chennai on Friday and a cent percent "blockage" in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support.

Tributes poured in on Twitter after the news of Vivekh's sad demise became public. From superstars, Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, to every other South Indian film star, the news of the Padmashree awardee's death came as a shock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to Vivekh's family, friends and admirers, adding the untimely demise of the noted actor had left many saddened. "His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through," he wrote further.

Rajnikanth, who starred in 2007 hit Sivaji with Vivekh, shared a small note on Twitter, saying the passing away of his dear close friend and a social worker was very painful. "Every day I spent with him during the filming of Sivaji are unforgettable days in my life. My condolences to the bereaved family. Let his soul rest in peace."

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who recently shot with Vivekh for the upcoming film Indian 2, tweeted his eulogy for his colleague. Haasan said that his friend Vivekh believed he needed to do something beyond society and he did. He said Vivekh, too, believed in the idea that an actor's duty doesn't end with acting.

"Vivekh was a believer in APJ Abdul Kalam's high ideals and a green warrior, his death is a huge loss," Haasan wrote.

Music composer-singer AR Rahman paid his tributes to Vivekh, saying he couldn't believe the actor was no more

Actor-director R Madhavan said he was heartbroken and stunned to hear that Vivekh was embarking on his heavenly journey so suddenly and early. "I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care. The heavens are lucky," he said.

Actor Dilquer Salmaan said that watching Vivekh on-screen made almost everyone feel that they had known the actor forever.

Indian cricketer N Natarajan, too, joined people on Twitter paying heartfelt homage to the actor. "Rest in peace vivek sir !! We miss u !!" he wrote.

Actress Tamannah Bhatia, one of the massively popular names in South cinema, said she was deeply saddened by the loss.

Vivekh was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.