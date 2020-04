Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after he was admitted to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday. The death of the Bollywood legend, coming less than a day after actor Irrfan Khan’s demise, sent shockwaves across the country.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children Riddhima Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Several prominent personalities from the industry expressed their anguish over the actor's death on social media.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days. A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences! ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PJUfmCx9hk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 30, 2020

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत एक और चमकता सितारा श्री #ऋषि_कपूर जी नश्वर शरीर को छोड़ परम् पिता परमेश्वर में विलीन हो गए। भगवान उनके परिवार को इस महा दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ॐ शांति! — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 30, 2020

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Another legend gone! Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran actor #RishiKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and countless fans across the globe. ॐ शान्ति pic.twitter.com/YoyoaNpo1U — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 30, 2020