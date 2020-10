Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8. Paswan (74), recently underwent a heart surgery in a Delhi hospital and was said to be in a critical condition.

He was active in politics for over five decades and is one of the country's most prolific Dalit leaders.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं। Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

In an earlier tweet, Chirag had said, "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments on Saturday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle."

New18 reported that Paswan recently said that he finally got admitted at a hospital after his son, Chirag realised that was he unwell and insisted that he get treated. However, he did not reveal then what the illness was.

Reports suggest that Paswan was suffering from multiple health issues, and had undergone heart related procedures.

“I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party,” Paswan posted on Twitter.