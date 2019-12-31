Economy
Legendary publisher Sonny Mehta of Knopf passes away
Updated : December 31, 2019 04:50 PM IST
Born in 1942, Mehta was the son of Amrik Singh Mehta, who was among the earliest diplomats of independent India.
The 77-year-old Mehta, husband of well-known writer Gita Mehta and brother-in-law of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, served as the chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group in New York.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more